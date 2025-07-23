Thunderbird and tokidoki Launch Exclusive Mermicorno Collectible at Comic-Con

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc ( (TSE:TBRD) ) has issued an update.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group, in collaboration with tokidoki, has launched a limited edition Mermicorno: Starfall collectible at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. This initiative, featuring a plush toy and other merchandise, highlights the expansion of the Mermicorno universe beyond its animated series, aiming to engage fans and enhance brand presence in the global market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TBRD) stock is a Buy with a C$3.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TBRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TBRD is a Outperform.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc is on a positive trajectory, driven by solid financial performance and strategic corporate events. The stock’s valuation is attractive, and technical indicators suggest potential for further growth. The company’s strong earnings call and strategic initiatives are significant positives, although industry challenges like potential U.S. tariffs remain a risk.

More about Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning production, distribution, and rights management company headquartered in Vancouver, with offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. They create scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for digital platforms and broadcasters worldwide, developing and distributing content through various arms including Thunderbird Kids and Family, Thunderbird Unscripted, and Thunderbird Scripted.

Average Trading Volume: 39,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$70.61M

