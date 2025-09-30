Thumzup Media Corporation Funds DogeHash Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Thumzup Media Corporation ( (TZUP) ) is now available.

On September 24, 2025, Thumzup Media Corporation provided a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining capacity, ahead of Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash. This strategic funding is expected to accelerate the deployment of over 4,000 ASIC miners, enhancing Thumzup’s position in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and supporting its vision to become a transformative leader in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset strategy.

More about Thumzup Media Corporation

Thumzup Media Corporation is a digital asset accumulator and advertising industry disruptor, focusing on digital marketing and financial innovation. The company is expanding its treasury strategy beyond Bitcoin to include leading cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ether, and USD Coin. DogeHash Technologies is a leading industrial-scale Dogecoin-focused digital asset mining company, operating a growing fleet of industrial-grade Scrypt miners across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 744,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $81.37M

