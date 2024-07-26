ThreeD Capital Partners with Passive Income Investor

ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.

ThreeD Capital Inc., a Canadian venture capital firm, has announced a new agreement with Passive Income Investor Inc. to provide investor relations services, aiming to boost investor awareness through digital marketing and social media. Additionally, ThreeD is updating its YouTube channel with interviews featuring companies from its investment portfolio, such as Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and Dynex, to offer insights into its investee companies.

