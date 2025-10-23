Thorney Technologies Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Thorney Technologies Limited ( (AU:TEK) ) is now available.

Thorney Technologies Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Alex Waislitz acquiring an additional 163,530 shares through Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited. This acquisition reflects a strategic move to strengthen the director’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and impacting shareholder perceptions positively.

Thorney Technologies Limited operates in the technology investment sector, focusing on identifying and investing in promising technology companies. The company leverages its expertise to provide capital and strategic guidance to foster growth and innovation within the tech industry.

