Thorney Opportunities Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. ( (AU:TOP) ) has shared an announcement.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. As of November 3, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 5,216,393 ordinary fully paid securities, including 100,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Thorney Opportunities Ltd.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is a company involved in investment management, focusing on identifying and investing in undervalued opportunities across various sectors. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and operates primarily in the financial services industry.

YTD Price Performance: 14.24%

Average Trading Volume: 86,767

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

