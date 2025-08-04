Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Thorney Opportunities Ltd. ( (AU:TOP) ) has provided an announcement.
Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 4,313,622 ordinary fully paid securities prior to the previous day and an additional 48,432 on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Thorney Opportunities Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: 7.61%
Average Trading Volume: 102,745
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
