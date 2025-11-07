Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Thorney Opportunities Ltd. ( (AU:TOP) ) has provided an update.
Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back 100,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 5,948,007. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Thorney Opportunities Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 87,031
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
