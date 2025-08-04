Thor Explorations Confirms Foreign Exchange Rates for Quarterly Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Thor Explorations ( (TSE:THX) ) has provided an announcement.

Thor Explorations Ltd. has announced the foreign exchange rates for its second quarterly dividend, applicable to shareholders opting to receive payments in GBP or USD. The rates are set at CAD$1:£0.54624 and CAD$1:US$0.72537, translating to dividends of £0.006828 and US$0.009067 per Ordinary Share, respectively, with payment scheduled for August 15, 2025.

More about Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria and a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project in Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘THX’.

