Thomson Reuters Sees Revenue Growth and Launches New AI Solutions in Q2 2025

Thomson Reuters ( (TSE:TRI) ) has provided an update.
Thomson Reuters reported a 3% increase in total revenues for the second quarter of 2025, with organic revenues rising by 7%, driven by strong performance in its ‘Big 3’ segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals. The company maintained its full-year outlook for organic revenue growth and launched new AI solutions to further leverage its content and expertise. Despite a decline in diluted EPS due to currency losses and other factors, adjusted EPS saw a slight increase, reflecting higher adjusted EBITDA and operating leverage.
The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TRI) stock is a Buy with a C$260.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Thomson Reuters stock, see the TSE:TRI Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on TSE:TRI Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TRI is a Outperform.
Thomson Reuters’ solid financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. While the stock’s technical indicators show strong momentum, overbought conditions could pose short-term risks. The high valuation is a concern, potentially limiting upside potential despite a promising strategic outlook.
More about Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider in the legal, tax, and accounting sectors, offering innovative solutions and services to professionals. The company focuses on delivering authoritative content and professional-grade AI solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its clients in these industries.
Average Trading Volume: 327,809
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$125B
