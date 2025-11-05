Thomson Reuters Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Thomson Reuters Corp ( (TRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Thomson Reuters Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is a leading provider of business information services, specializing in legal, tax, accounting, and media sectors, known for its integration of authoritative content with advanced technology to empower professionals globally. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Thomson Reuters highlighted a continued solid revenue momentum with a 3% increase in total company revenues and a 7% rise in organic revenues, driven by its ‘Big 3’ segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals. The company also completed a $1.0 billion share repurchase program and reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, while updating its 2026 financial framework to reflect higher expectations for adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and free cash flow. Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 43% increase in operating profit to $593 million and a 40% rise in diluted earnings per share to $0.94, attributed to higher revenues and gains from the sale of a minority equity interest. The company also reported a 10% growth in adjusted EBITDA, with a margin increase to 37.7%. However, free cash flow decreased by 11% due to higher capital expenditures. Looking ahead, Thomson Reuters remains focused on leveraging its AI-driven innovation strategy and maintaining a robust capital position to drive long-term growth and shareholder value, despite operating in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue