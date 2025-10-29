Thomson Medical Group Reports Revenue Growth in Vietnam Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Thomson Medical Group Ltd. ( (SG:A50) ).

Thomson Medical Group Limited announced a significant increase in revenue for its Vietnamese operations, Far East Medical Vietnam Limited, from $50 million in FY2024 to $98 million in FY2025. Despite this growth, net profit slightly decreased due to higher operating costs and macroeconomic factors, including tariffs in Vietnam. The company recorded an impairment loss on goodwill of $75 million for the acquisition of FEMVN, reflecting challenges in the economic environment. The announcement highlights the demand for private healthcare in Vietnam and the strong reputation of FV Hospital, although the financial performance did not fully meet expectations.

More about Thomson Medical Group Ltd.

Thomson Medical Group Limited is a healthcare company based in Singapore, focusing on providing quality private healthcare services. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Far East Medical Vietnam Limited, which contributes to its presence in the Vietnamese healthcare market.

Average Trading Volume: 13,063,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.56B

