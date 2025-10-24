Thomson Medical Group Adopts Market Capitalisation for Materiality Thresholds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Thomson Medical Group Ltd. ( (SG:A50) ).

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. has announced a change in its method for calculating materiality thresholds due to its negative net tangible asset position as of June 2025. The company will now use market capitalisation as a reference point, which has been approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, to better reflect the business’s scale and valuation for the financial year ending June 2026.

More about Thomson Medical Group Ltd.

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. is a healthcare company based in Singapore, focusing on providing medical services and products. The company operates in the healthcare industry, offering a range of medical services and facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 13,459,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.59B

See more data about A50 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue