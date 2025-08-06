THK Co. Announces Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from THK Co ( (JP:6481) ).

THK Co., Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 10,757,100 shares of its treasury stock, which constitutes 8.28% of its issued shares prior to cancellation. This strategic move, scheduled for August 27, 2025, will reduce the total number of issued shares to 119,099,803, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6481) stock is a Buy with a Yen3887.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on THK Co stock, see the JP:6481 Stock Forecast page.

More about THK Co

THK Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing linear motion systems and components, which are integral to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 770,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen527.9B

