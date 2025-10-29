Thirumalai Chemicals Seeks Shareholder Approval for Equity Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited ( (IN:TIRUMALCHM) ) has shared an announcement.

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited has announced a postal ballot seeking shareholder approval for a special resolution to issue equity shares through a preferential issue on a private placement basis. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital, potentially impacting its market positioning by enhancing its financial resources for growth and expansion.

More about Thirumalai Chemicals Limited

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of industrial chemicals and specialty chemicals. The company is known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, as evidenced by its multiple ISO certifications.

Average Trading Volume: 21,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 28.46B INR

