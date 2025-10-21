Thirumalai Chemicals Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited ( (IN:TIRUMALCHM) ) has shared an update.

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate to the stock exchanges in compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. This certificate confirms that the securities received for dematerialization during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, have been processed and listed on the relevant stock exchanges. This compliance ensures the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially strengthening its market position and maintaining trust with stakeholders.

More about Thirumalai Chemicals Limited

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited operates in the chemical industry, offering a range of chemical products. The company is known for its adherence to quality standards, as evidenced by its multiple certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 50001, HACCP, and FSSC 22000.

Average Trading Volume: 22,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 28.37B INR

