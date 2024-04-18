Think Research Completes Acquisition by Beedie Capital

Think Research Corporation (TSE:THNK) has released an update.

Think Research Corporation has announced the successful completion of its acquisition by Beedie Investments Ltd., with a buyout of all common shares at C$0.32 each, excluding those held by Beedie Capital and select insiders. Shareholders approved the arrangement, which will lead to the company’s delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange and the cessation of public reporting. Additionally, Think has secured a $1.85 million Bridge Loan from Beedie Capital for working capital purposes after the arrangement.

