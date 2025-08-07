TheWorks.co.uk plc Publishes FY25 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from TheWorks.co.uk plc ( (GB:WRKS) ).

TheWorks.co.uk plc has released its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending 4 May 2025, along with the notice for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 8 September 2025. These documents are available on the company’s website, and printed copies are being sent to shareholders who opted for them. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:WRKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WRKS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 64 reflects a combination of strong technical indicators and positive corporate events, balanced against financial challenges such as high leverage and inconsistent profitability. The stock appears undervalued, presenting potential growth opportunities if financial risks are managed effectively.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WRKS stock, click here.

More about TheWorks.co.uk plc

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a wide range of products including books, toys, gifts, stationery, and arts & crafts materials. The company primarily targets the UK market with its diverse product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 309,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £35.63M

See more data about WRKS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue