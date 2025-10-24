Theta Gold Mines Launches Share Purchase Plan for Eligible Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ) has provided an update.

Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offering, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase up to $30,000 of fully paid ordinary shares without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. This initiative is aimed at raising capital and potentially enhancing shareholder value, with the offer closing on November 17, 2025. The SPP is not available to U.S. persons, and the company reserves the right to modify the offer’s terms as needed.

More about Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold production and exploration. The company is involved in the development and operation of gold mining projects, primarily targeting the South African market.

Average Trading Volume: 707,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$188.3M

See more insights into TGM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue