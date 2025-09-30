Theta Gold Mines Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ) is now available.

Theta Gold Mines Limited has issued 3,800,000 new fully paid Ordinary Shares following the exercise of Unlisted Options, each with an exercise price of $0.12, which expired on 30 September 2025. This issuance, conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, signifies the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and reflects its strategic financial maneuvers to bolster its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects. The company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of gold, with a market focus on expanding its mining operations and increasing its gold reserves.

Average Trading Volume: 364,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$238.7M

For detailed information about TGM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue