Thermon Group Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Thermon Group Holdings ( (THR) ) has shared an update.

On August 7, 2025, Thermon Group Holdings announced its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, reporting a revenue decline of 5.4% to $108.9 million compared to the previous year. Despite challenges such as delayed backlog conversion and market uncertainty due to tariffs, the company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, driven by strong backlog growth, strategic margin improvements, and favorable demand trends in key markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (THR) stock is a Buy with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Thermon Group Holdings stock, see the THR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on THR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, THR is a Outperform.

Thermon Group Holdings receives a strong overall score driven by its solid financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. Technical analysis and valuation are stable, while recent corporate events further support strategic growth. The company’s ability to manage economic challenges and leverage strategic initiatives positions it well for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on THR stock, click here.

More about Thermon Group Holdings

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, primarily serving industries such as chemical/petrochemical, power/nuclear, LNG, and renewables. The company focuses on decarbonization, digitization, and diversification growth strategies to capitalize on favorable market trends.

Average Trading Volume: 182,837

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $944.8M

For a thorough assessment of THR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue