Thermon Group Re-elects Directors and Ratifies KPMG

Thermon Group Holdings ( (THR) ) has shared an update.

During the 2025 annual meeting held on July 28, Thermon Group Holdings announced the re-election of several directors, including John Clarke, Linda Dalgetty, and others, with varying levels of support. Additionally, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, was ratified, and the compensation of the company’s named executive officers was approved on a non-binding advisory basis.

The most recent analyst rating on (THR) stock is a Buy with a $36.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on THR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, THR is a Outperform.

Thermon Group Holdings scores a solid 78.5, driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The company’s robust cash flow, strategic initiatives, and corporate events bolster its growth potential. However, valuation concerns and macroeconomic uncertainties slightly temper the overall outlook.

