Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( (TMO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Thermo Fisher Scientific presented to its investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global leader in serving science, providing innovative technologies and pharmaceutical services to enhance life sciences research, diagnostics, and the development of life-changing therapies.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a 5% increase in revenue, reaching $11.12 billion, with adjusted earnings per share growing by 10% to $5.79. The company highlighted its strategic advancements, including new product launches and acquisitions, as well as a collaboration with OpenAI to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a GAAP diluted EPS of $4.27 and an adjusted operating margin of 23.3%. The company also completed acquisitions to bolster its bioproduction capabilities and expanded its drug product manufacturing capacity in the U.S. Additionally, Thermo Fisher repurchased $1.0 billion of its stock, demonstrating its commitment to capital deployment.

Thermo Fisher’s strategic initiatives included the launch of the Oncomine Dx Express Test for precision medicine and the Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel, aimed at advancing research into neurodegenerative diseases. The company also introduced the Talos 12 transmission electron microscope to support biological research and drug development.

Looking forward, Thermo Fisher Scientific is well-positioned to achieve its 2025 objectives, focusing on long-term value creation and continued innovation to drive future growth.

