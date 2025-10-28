Thermal Energy International Achieves Record Q1 Order Intake Amid Revenue Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Thermal Energy International ( (TSE:TMG) ) is now available.

Thermal Energy International reported a record order intake of $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, marking a 323% increase compared to the previous year. Despite a 19% decrease in revenue to $6.9 million, the company remains profitable with a net income of $166 thousand and an adjusted EBITDA of $350 thousand. The order backlog increased by 37% to $18.5 million, positioning the company well for future growth. The company has also made significant progress in debt repayment, with expectations of continued strong performance in the latter half of the fiscal year.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TMG is a Neutral.

Thermal Energy International demonstrates strong financial growth and strategic positioning through revenue increases and significant contract wins. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and operational challenges in recent quarters highlight risks. The company’s robust business development pipeline and positive corporate events support its growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TMG stock, click here.

More about Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc. is a company that provides innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations globally. The company focuses on turnkey heat recovery and custom equipment solutions across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 97,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$24.24M

For a thorough assessment of TMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue