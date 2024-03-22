Theratechnologies Welcomes New Board Member

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) has released an update.

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, has announced the appointment of Jordan Zwick to its Board of Directors. Zwick brings a wealth of experience from his work in the U.S. biotech sector and his expertise in finance and corporate strategy. His appointment aims to bolster the company’s march towards profitability and strategic acquisition of new commercial assets.

For further insights into TSE:TH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.