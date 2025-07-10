Theratechnologies Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Acquisition

Theratechnologies ( (THTX) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Theratechnologies presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Theratechnologies Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies, primarily in the HIV sector, with a focus on redefining standards of care.

In its second-quarter 2025 earnings report, Theratechnologies announced total revenue of $17.7 million for the quarter and $36.8 million for the first half of the fiscal year. The company also highlighted a significant development with a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Future Pak.

Key financial metrics revealed a year-over-year revenue decline of 19.5% for the second quarter, primarily due to a supply disruption of EGRIFTA SV®. Despite this, the company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the fifth consecutive quarter and reported record high patient enrollments for EGRIFTA SV®. Additionally, Trogarzo® net sales increased by 13.4% year-over-year in the second quarter, driven by higher unit sales and selling prices.

The company faced increased costs, including higher selling and administrative expenses, largely due to professional fees related to the acquisition process. However, Theratechnologies remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with plans to launch EGRIFTA WR™, a new version of its HIV medication, in the third quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead, Theratechnologies is poised for continued growth, with management focusing on the successful launch of EGRIFTA WR™ and leveraging its acquisition by Future Pak to enhance its market position and operational capabilities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue