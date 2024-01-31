The York Water Company Announces VP Retirement Plan

The York Water Company (YORW) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Vernon L. Bracey, Vice President of Customer Service at The York Water Company, has announced his intention to retire on September 1, 2024. Bracey, who has been with the company since 1998 and serving in his current role since 2003, will continue his duties and benefits as per the company’s proxy statement until his retirement.

