The Toro Company Enters Note Purchase Agreement

The Toro Company ( (TTC) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, The Toro Company entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with several purchasers. This agreement involves the issuance of a 5.27% Senior Note due on September 20, 2032, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on TTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TTC is a Neutral.

The Toro Company’s overall stock score reflects solid financial health and operational efficiency, particularly in the Professional segment. However, bearish technical indicators and challenges in the Residential segment weigh on the score. The stock’s valuation is moderate, and while there are positive aspects, the mixed earnings call results and declining sales present risks.

