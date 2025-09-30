The Star Entertainment Group Reports FY2025 Financial Results and Secures Covenant Waivers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Star Entertainment Group Limited ( (AU:SGR) ).

The Star Entertainment Group Limited has released its audited Financial Report for FY2025, revealing a reduction in both normalised and statutory losses compared to the unaudited preliminary figures. The company also secured covenant waivers from its lenders, which could provide financial flexibility and stability moving forward.

More about Star Entertainment Group Limited

The Star Entertainment Group Limited is a prominent player in the entertainment and gaming industry, primarily offering casino, hotel, and resort services. The company focuses on delivering leisure and entertainment experiences across its various properties in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 11,583,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$255.1M

