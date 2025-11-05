The Marzetti Company Reports Record First Quarter Sales

Lancaster Colony ( (MZTI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lancaster Colony presented to its investors.

The Marzetti Company, a prominent player in the specialty food products industry, serves both retail and foodservice channels with a diverse range of offerings.

In its latest earnings report, The Marzetti Company announced a record-breaking first quarter with consolidated net sales reaching $493.5 million, marking a 5.8% increase from the previous year. The company also reported significant growth in both its retail and foodservice segments, driven by successful product launches and strategic partnerships.

Key financial highlights include a 7.2% increase in consolidated gross profit, reaching $118.8 million, and an 8.1% rise in adjusted operating income to $60.4 million. The retail segment saw a 3.5% increase in net sales, bolstered by popular products like the New York Bakery™ frozen garlic bread and licensed sauces from brands like Chick-fil-A® and Olive Garden®. Meanwhile, the foodservice segment experienced an 8.2% growth in reported net sales, supported by higher demand from national chain restaurant accounts.

Despite increased SG&A expenses due to brand growth investments, the company’s net income rose to $47.2 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the prior year. The closure of a production facility in Milpitas, California, resulted in restructuring charges, but these were offset by overall strong financial performance.

Looking forward, The Marzetti Company anticipates continued growth in its retail segment through its licensing program and expects sustained support from quick-service restaurant customers in the foodservice segment. The company’s strategic focus remains on leveraging its brand strengths and expanding its market presence.

