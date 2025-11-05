The Ensign Group Raises 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign ( (ENSG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information The Ensign presented to its investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc. is a company that provides post-acute healthcare services, focusing on skilled nursing and senior living facilities, and invests in long-term healthcare real estate across the United States.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, The Ensign Group announced a significant increase in both earnings and revenue, leading to an upward revision of its annual earnings and revenue guidance. The company reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.42 and an adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, marking a notable improvement from the previous year.

Key highlights from the report include a 19.9% increase in total skilled services revenue, reaching $1.24 billion, and a consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenue of $1.30 billion, up 19.8% from the prior year. The company also saw improvements in occupancy rates and skilled services revenue across its facilities, with transitioning facilities showing a 10.3% revenue increase. Additionally, Ensign’s acquisition strategy added 22 new operations during the quarter, expanding its footprint to 369 healthcare operations across 17 states.

Looking ahead, The Ensign Group has raised its annual earnings guidance to between $6.48 and $6.54 per diluted share and increased its revenue guidance to between $5.05 billion and $5.07 billion. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, driven by strategic acquisitions and strong demographic trends, while maintaining a focus on delivering high-quality clinical outcomes.

