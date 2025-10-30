The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc ( (CHEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc presented to its investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is a leading distributor of specialty food products, serving chefs and culinary professionals across the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company caters to independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, and other culinary venues with a diverse range of over 88,000 products.

In its third-quarter financial results for 2025, The Chefs’ Warehouse reported a significant increase in net sales, reaching $1,021.3 million, a 9.6% rise from the previous year. The company’s net income also saw a notable increase, with GAAP net income reaching $19.1 million, up from $14.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an adjusted net income per share of $0.50, compared to $0.36 in the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $65.1 million, up from $54.5 million. The company attributed its growth to improved demand trends and market share gains, alongside strategic exits from non-core programs.

Looking ahead, The Chefs’ Warehouse has raised its full-year financial guidance, projecting net sales between $4.085 billion and $4.115 billion, with gross profit expected to be between $987 million and $995 million. The company remains optimistic about continued growth as it enters the busy holiday season.

