The Cannabist Company to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cannabist Company Holdings ( (TSE:CBST) ) has shared an update.

The Cannabist Company announced it will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before U.S. markets open, followed by a conference call. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially influencing its market position and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CBST) stock is a Buy with a C$0.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cannabist Company Holdings stock, see the TSE:CBST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CBST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CBST is a Underperform.

Cannabist Company Holdings is currently struggling with severe financial instability, highlighted by negative equity, high debt, and declining revenues, making financial performance a critical concern. Although there are efforts to restructure and optimize operations, these are overshadowed by ongoing liquidity and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis shows an overbought condition, adding further risk. The company’s poor valuation metrics reflect its ongoing challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CBST stock, click here.

More about Cannabist Company Holdings

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is a leading cultivator, manufacturer, and provider of cannabis products and related services in the U.S., with licenses in 12 jurisdictions. It operates 81 facilities, including dispensaries and cultivation sites, serving both medical and adult-use markets. The company offers a wide range of products such as flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manages popular brands like dreamt, Seed & Strain, and Triple Seven.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$227.8M

For detailed information about CBST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue