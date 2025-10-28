The Calmer Co. Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fiji Kava Limited ( (AU:CCO) ) has shared an update.

The Calmer Co. International Limited, operating in the wellness industry, focuses on diversified sales channels including retail, e-commerce, and wholesale, with a strong presence in Australia and the United States. The company, known for its kava extracts, is strategically positioned for growth with secured funding and a focus on high-value B2B channels. In its latest quarterly report, The Calmer Co. announced record revenue of $2.4 million, marking a 26% increase quarter-on-quarter, and the lowest net operating cash outflows in its history. The company attributes this success to disciplined cost management and strategic partnerships, particularly in the Australian retail sector and through new product launches on Amazon USA. The secured convertible note funding and inventory expansion are set to support further growth initiatives, highlighting the company’s strong market positioning and potential for breakeven in FY26.

