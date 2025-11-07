The Agency Group Australia Reports Robust Growth and Invites Investors to Webinar

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Agency Group Australia Ltd ( (AU:AU1) ) has issued an update.

The Agency Group Australia Ltd announced a 26% year-on-year growth in Gross Commission Income, reaching $37.4 million, and over $2.3 billion in property sales for the September Quarter 2025. The company is optimistic about the upcoming Spring–Summer selling season and will discuss these results and future outlook in an investor webinar, offering stakeholders a chance to engage directly with management.

More about Agency Group Australia Ltd

The Agency Group Australia Ltd operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property sales and management services. It has a national network and manages nearly 12,000 properties, emphasizing the recruitment of high-performing agents.

YTD Price Performance: 44.44%

Average Trading Volume: 381,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$11.43M

