Tharisa PLC Announces Share Repurchase Programme Update

An announcement from Tharisa ( (GB:THS) ) is now available.

Tharisa PLC, a mining and metals company listed on both the Johannesburg and London stock exchanges, has announced a share repurchase as part of its ongoing programme. The company purchased 17,743 ordinary shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and 253,538 shares on the London Stock Exchange between 28 July and 1 August 2025. These shares will be held in treasury for up to two years. This move is part of Tharisa’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The total number of voting rights in Tharisa is now 295,700,153, which may impact shareholder notifications under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:THS) stock is a Buy with a £1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tharisa stock, see the GB:THS Stock Forecast page.

More about Tharisa

Tharisa is an integrated resource group focused on the energy transition and decarbonisation of economies. The company is involved in exploration, mining, processing, and the marketing of PGMs and chrome concentrates, leveraging innovation and technology. Its main asset is the Tharisa Mine in South Africa, and it is developing the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. Tharisa is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 30% by 2030 and aims to become net carbon neutral by 2050.

Average Trading Volume: 358,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £264M

