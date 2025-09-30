Tharisa Announces Investor Presentation on Underground Mining Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tharisa ( (GB:THS) ) is now available.

Tharisa has announced a live investor presentation on its phased transition to underground mining, scheduled for October 3, 2025. This presentation, led by CEO Phoevos Pouroulis and the Tharisa Minerals management team, is open to current and potential shareholders, highlighting the company’s strategic shift in operations and its potential impact on stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:THS) stock is a Buy with a £1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tharisa stock, see the GB:THS Stock Forecast page.

More about Tharisa

Tharisa is an integrated resource group focused on the energy transition and decarbonisation of economies. It engages in exploration, mining, processing, and the beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics of PGMs and chrome concentrates. Its main asset is the Tharisa Mine in South Africa, and it is developing the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. The company is also advancing the development of a proprietary iron chromium redox flow battery.

Average Trading Volume: 319,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £299.9M

