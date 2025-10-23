TGS Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Market Uncertainty

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TGS ( (GB:0MSJ) ) has issued an update.

TGS reported strong financial results for Q3 2025, with revenues of USD 388 million, marking a 26% growth from the previous quarter. The company saw robust performance in its multi-client segment and reduced net debt significantly, reinforcing its financial resilience. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties and volatile oil prices, TGS remains confident in its long-term outlook, driven by anticipated investments in new oil and gas resources.

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies in the energy sector, offering a comprehensive range of insights through leading-edge technology and solutions across the energy value chain. Their extensive energy data library supports exploration and production of energy resources worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 334,476

Current Market Cap: NOK15.23B

