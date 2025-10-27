TG Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Study: A New Approach to Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

TG Therapeutics ((TGTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: TG Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3, Non-Inferiority, Randomized, Open-Label, Parallel Group, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Safety, Radiological and Clinical Effects of Subcutaneous Ublituximab Versus Intravenous Ublituximab in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis. The study aims to compare the pharmacokinetics of subcutaneous versus intravenous administration of ublituximab in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), a significant endeavor to enhance treatment options for this condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ublituximab, a biological treatment, administered either as an intravenous (IV) infusion or a subcutaneous (SC) injection. The goal is to determine if the SC method is as effective as the traditional IV method.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and open-label, meaning participants are randomly assigned to treatment groups and both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The study follows a parallel group model and focuses on treatment as its primary purpose.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 1, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was also submitted on October 1, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact TG Therapeutics’ stock performance by potentially broadening the use of ublituximab, enhancing its market position. Positive results may boost investor confidence, especially in the competitive multiple sclerosis treatment market, where innovative delivery methods can offer a competitive edge.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

