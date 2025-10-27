TG Therapeutics’ BRIUMVI® Study: Real-World Insights for RMS Treatment

TG Therapeutics ((TGTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: TG Therapeutics is conducting a study titled ‘REal World ExperieNce With BRIUMVI® (UblituximAB-xiiy) Treated Patients: A Longitudinal REgistry Study (ENABLE)’ to assess the safety, effectiveness, and treatment experience of BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) in patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (RMS). This study is significant as it aims to provide real-world insights into the drug’s performance outside of controlled clinical trials.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), administered through intravenous infusion. It is designed to treat patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis by potentially reducing the frequency of relapse episodes.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. The primary purpose is to gather data on the real-world application of BRIUMVI® without any specific allocation or masking involved.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 23, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 30, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing data collection, which investors should monitor for future updates.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence TG Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if BRIUMVI® demonstrates favorable real-world outcomes. This could enhance investor sentiment and position the company competitively within the multiple sclerosis treatment market, especially against other pharmaceutical companies targeting similar conditions.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

