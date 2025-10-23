TG Metals Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TG Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG6) ) has issued an announcement.

TG Metals Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 28, 2025, at St Martins Centre in Perth, Australia. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholders participating in the meeting by submitting proxy forms in advance, either online or through various delivery methods. This move is part of TG Metals’ efforts to streamline communication and ensure shareholder engagement in its corporate governance processes.

More about TG Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 382,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.7M

