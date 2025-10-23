TG Metals Faces Shareholder Challenge Ahead of AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TG Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG6) ) is now available.

TG Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will vote on resolutions proposed by Forrestania Resources Limited, a shareholder holding 10.3% of the company’s shares. Forrestania seeks to remove the current chair and appoint its executive chairman as a director, citing concerns over recent capital raisings. TG Metals argues that these resolutions are disruptive and urges shareholders to vote against them, emphasizing the company’s strategic advancements in its Van Uden Gold Project and its robust funding strategy, which has been validated by strong shareholder support and increased share prices.

TG Metals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in gold projects, with a significant emphasis on the Van Uden Gold Project. TG Metals is committed to advancing its assets and enhancing shareholder value through strategic exploration and resource development.

