TF Bank AB Reports Strong Growth in Loan Portfolio and Ecommerce Solutions

TF Bank AB ( (SE:TFBANK) ) has issued an announcement.

TF Bank AB reported a significant growth in its loan portfolio, which reached SEK 22,999 million by the end of October 2025, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous year in local currencies. The company experienced notable growth in its credit card and ecommerce solutions segments, with new lending and transaction volumes increasing by 37% and 26% respectively, reflecting its strong market presence and operational expansion.

TF Bank AB is a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. The company develops simple and flexible payment and financing solutions through its proprietary IT infrastructure, serving millions of customers. Since its founding in 1987, TF Bank has consistently achieved growth and profitability, and since its stock market listing in 2016, it has focused on scalability and automation. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

