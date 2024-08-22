Texwinca Shareholders Greenlight Key Resolutions

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 22, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key approvals included the adoption of the audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and authorization for the board to manage director remuneration and share buybacks. The resolutions pave the way for the company’s future financial strategies and executive leadership.

