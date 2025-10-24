Textron Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Textron ( (TXT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Textron presented to its investors.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance sectors, known for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, and Beechcraft. In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Textron reported a 5% increase in revenues, reaching $3.6 billion, with an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55, up from $1.40 in the previous year. The company also noted a significant increase in backlog, driven by its Bell and Textron Systems segments.

Textron’s third-quarter results highlighted strong performance across its Aviation, Bell, and Systems segments. Textron Aviation saw a 10% revenue increase, attributed to higher aircraft deliveries, while Bell’s revenues grew by 10% due to increased military sales, despite a decline in commercial helicopter deliveries. Textron Systems also reported a revenue increase, supported by gains from contract terminations.

The company generated $348 million in net cash from operating activities, a significant increase from the previous year, and returned $206 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Textron’s financial outlook remains positive, with expectations for full-year 2025 GAAP earnings per share to range between $5.19 and $5.39, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.00 and $6.20.

Looking ahead, Textron’s management maintains a positive outlook, reiterating its financial guidance for the year. The company expects continued growth in its manufacturing cash flow, projecting it to be between $900 million and $1 billion, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and market demand.

