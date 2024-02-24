Textron Enhances Governance with Updated By-Laws and SEC Compliance

Textron (TXT) has released an update.

Textron Inc. has updated its By-Laws to align with the SEC’s universal proxy rules and enhance corporate governance standards. These changes, effective immediately, include stricter nomination requirements for shareholders aiming to appoint board members, with an emphasis on adherence to proxy solicitation rules and comprehensive information disclosures. The amendments also set an exclusive federal court venue for certain legal claims and incorporate Delaware’s General Corporation Law adjustments, streamlining the company’s governance in line with statutory mandates.

