Texas Roadhouse Reports Steady Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Texas Roadhouse ( (TXRH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Texas Roadhouse presented to its investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a prominent player in the casual dining sector, known for its Texas-themed restaurants offering American cuisine, with a significant presence in the United States and several international locations.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Texas Roadhouse announced a 12.8% increase in total revenue compared to the same period last year, alongside a quarterly dividend declaration of $0.68 per share. Despite facing challenges such as commodity and labor inflation, the company managed to maintain a steady growth trajectory.

Key financial highlights include a 6.1% increase in comparable restaurant sales and a 1.1% rise in restaurant margin dollars, although the restaurant margin percentage decreased due to inflationary pressures. The company opened seven new company restaurants and two franchise locations during the quarter, while also engaging in strategic franchise acquisitions. For the 39 weeks ended, diluted earnings per share saw a slight increase of 1.7%, supported by higher restaurant margin dollars and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Texas Roadhouse remains committed to its capital allocation strategy, focusing on new store development and strategic acquisitions. The company anticipates continued positive comparable restaurant sales growth and plans to manage inflationary pressures while enhancing shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

