Texas Roadhouse Enhances Board and Adjusts Executive Pay

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has issued an update.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors from eight to nine members and appointed Jane Grote Abell as the new director. With over 30 years in the restaurant industry, Abell brings valuable experience from her leadership roles at Donatos Pizza. She received 1,300 restricted stock units set to vest in 2025. Additionally, the company’s Compensation Committee adjusted the salaries and target incentive bonuses for several top executives, aligning with compensation parameters for other employees, with increases effective as of January 24, 2024.

For an in-depth examination of TXRH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.