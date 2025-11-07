Texas Pacific Land Corporation Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Texas Pacific Land Corporation ( (TPL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Texas Pacific Land Corporation presented to its investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation, one of the largest landowners in Texas, primarily generates revenue through its surface and royalty ownership, supporting energy production and various land uses. In its third quarter of 2025, the company reported record revenues and net income, particularly from its Water Services and Operations segment, highlighting its strategic acquisitions and investments. Key financial metrics include a consolidated net income of $121.2 million, oil and gas royalty production of 36.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and water sales revenue reaching $44.6 million. The company also executed significant acquisitions in the Midland Basin, completed a $500 million revolving credit facility, and announced a three-for-one stock split. Looking forward, Texas Pacific Land Corporation aims to leverage its resilient business model and high cash flow margins to capitalize on future opportunities, maintaining a strong position despite broader commodity price challenges.

