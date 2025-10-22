Texas Instruments Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Texas Instruments ( (TXN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Texas Instruments presented to its investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of analog and embedded processing chips for various markets, including industrial, automotive, and personal electronics. The company is known for its commitment to making electronics more affordable and reliable through continuous innovation in semiconductor technology.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Texas Instruments announced a revenue of $4.74 billion, a 14% increase from the same quarter last year. The company reported a net income of $1.36 billion and earnings per share of $1.48, which included a 10-cent reduction not initially anticipated in their guidance.

Key financial highlights include a 7% sequential revenue growth and a robust cash flow from operations totaling $6.9 billion over the trailing 12 months. The company also reported a free cash flow of $2.4 billion during the same period. Texas Instruments invested significantly in research and development, capital expenditures, and returned $6.6 billion to shareholders over the past year.

Looking ahead, Texas Instruments projects fourth-quarter revenue to range between $4.22 billion and $4.58 billion, with earnings per share expected to be between $1.13 and $1.39. The company remains focused on leveraging its strong business model and product portfolio to drive future growth and shareholder returns.

