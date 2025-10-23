Texas Capital Bancshares Reports Record Q3 2025 Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares ( (TCBI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Texas Capital Bancshares presented to its investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It provides customized banking solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers across the United States.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Texas Capital Bancshares announced record-level net income of $105.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.18. The company also reported significant growth in its capital ratios and book value per share.

Key financial highlights include a 1.30% return on average assets and a 12.04% return on average common equity. The company’s net interest income rose to $271.8 million, and non-interest income increased by $14.5 million compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, Texas Capital Bancshares achieved a net interest margin of 3.47% and reduced its provision for credit losses to $12.0 million.

The company continues to maintain strong regulatory ratios, with its CET1 and total capital ratios standing at 12.1% and 16.1%, respectively. Texas Capital Bancshares also repurchased 87,087 shares of its common stock during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Texas Capital Bancshares remains committed to its strategic goals and aims to drive long-term value for its stakeholders through continued growth and resilience in its financial performance.

